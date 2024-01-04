North American EMS shipments rise slightly

Up 0.2% in November according to IPC results

Total North American shipments for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers in November 2023 were up 0.2 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, November shipments decreased 1.4 percent, according to results from IPC’s North American Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) statistical program.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.23, while EMS bookings in November decreased 10.1 percent year-over-year and increased 4.3 percent from the previous month, the IPC says.

“Despite a small rise in new orders this month, the year-to-date trend deteriorated to its lowest point in 2023,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. “With one month remaining in the year, shipments should end the year higher compared to last year, despite weak order flow.”

Companies that participate in IPC’s North American EMS Statistical Program have access to detailed findings on EMS sales growth by type of production and company size tier, order growth and backlogs by company size tier, vertical market growth, the EMS book-to-bill ratio, 3-month and 12-month sales outlooks, and other timely data.