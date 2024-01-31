Mouser’s technical resource hub explores cybersecurity challenges
Global electronic component distributor Mouser Electronics has taken a deep dive into the complex world of cybersecurity, encouraging and urging engineers to stay informed on the emerging design challenges in this critical domain. Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving field, with a continuous influx of threats and vulnerabilities emerging every day.
In today’s interconnected world, the need to integrate security at the foundational level of design is essential. Solutions like biometric authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance identification accuracy across both consumer devices and industrial systems housing highly sensitive data. Mouser has developed a comprehensive security resource center that provides in-depth articles, eBooks, and blogs that examine practical tips for embedded system security and address security concerns associated with 5G and Industry 4.0.
Mouser’s technical team analyzes the broad landscape of security, from authentication to smart homes, so engineers of all professions can gain useful insights from industry leaders who are domain experts. Many systems are wirelessly connected and becoming even more integrated, making them an attractive target for cyber-attacks, but Mouser and its partners collaborated to provide trusted resources that can prevent and block potential risks. With this all-in-one hub, customers will have products, guides, and more to support them in their cybersecurity projects.
Wide selection of solutions for security applications
Mouser currently stocks a wide selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the following solutions for security applications:
- Microchip Technology SHA105 Authentication IC is designed to provide 128 bits of symmetric security targeted for disposable and ecosystem control applications, and it is ideally used as a companion device. The SHA105 authentication IC provides comprehensive security measures against attacks and strong physical protection mechanisms against invasive attacks. Applications include host-side authentication support for disposables and accessory authentication, ecosystem control, and anti-cloning.
- Analog Devices’ MAX66250 EEPROM Secure Authenticator combines a FIPS 202-compliant Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA-3) with a secure EEPROM and a core set of cryptographic tools derived from integrated blocks. This device communicates over an RF interface compliant with ISO/IEC 15693 and is suitable for applications like medical tools, NFC-enabled embedded systems, asset tracking, and more.
- NXP Semiconductors EdgeLock® SE050 Plug and Trust Secure Element Family offers enhanced Common Criteria EAL 6+ and FIPS 140-2 certified security, providing strong protection against attack scenarios and an expanded feature set for a broad range of IoT use cases. This out-of-the-box secure element for IoT devices provides an IC-level root of trust. It has a wide range of use cases, from supporting the Matter standard to secure cloud onboarding. The Trust Secure Element family is designed for industrial applications, EV chargers, smart cities, and other IoT applications.
- STMicroelectronics STSAFE-A110 Authentication IC is a highly secure solution that acts as a secure element, providing authentication and secure data management services to a local or remote host. It supports a wide range of security features, including authentication, secure-channel key establishment, signature verification, and symmetric keys. It can also be ported to a wide range of general-purpose microcontrollers or microprocessors.
- Swissbit iShield Key Hardware Authenticators protect users against online attacks, such as phishing, social engineering, and account takeover. It provides simple, secure, and flexible authentication to replace weak password-based authentication and security keys with a single chip for increased security. This plug-and-play product is ready to use with hundreds of FIDO2/U2F-enabled services, including Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, and more.
