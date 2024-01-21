Mouser continues to expand line dard

Mouser Electronics Inc., an authorized global distributor, has added 64 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2023, significantly expanding product choices for design engineers and purchasing professionals around the world. By offering customers a wide selection of the most advanced technologies, Mouser helps designers avoid costly redesigns, manufacturing delays or even the termination of a project.

Mouser works closely with its 1,200-plus manufacturer partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry’s newest components. Throughout 2023, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Since early 2020, Mouser has added over 310 new manufacturer partners to its lineup. In 2023, Mouser launched over 66,000 part numbers, including over 8,000 in the fourth quarter, ready for shipment, made achievable by their strong strategic partnerships with manufacturers.

“Our mission is to serve our customers with the widest selection, serving as a one-stop shop for all the board-level components and associated development tools necessary for total project design,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “Along with new embedded lines, we are very excited to be adding more industrial lines to expand choices for our customers.”