Mouser, Analog Devices launch engineering initiative to assist farmers

Mouser Electronics Inc. and global semiconductor leader Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) are working together to donate to Engineers Without Borders USA. A portion of all the proceeds will go to help fund research and development projects to benefit America’s small farmers.

Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) is a nonprofit humanitarian organization established to support community-driven development programs worldwide through partnerships that design and implement sustainable engineering projects, while providing transformative experiences that enrich global perspectives and create responsible leaders.

For every Mouser order placed including at least one line of ADI products, a donation will be made to EWB-USA to help seed the research and development of solar-powered equipment for America’s small farmers. The initiative is designed to engineer a brighter tomorrow for small U.S. farms by promoting sustainability, energy efficiency and economic viability.

“Mouser is committed to making a positive impact on our communities, and through this collaboration, we can take significant steps towards achieving our goal,” said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mouser Electronics. “This charitable program will help give small farmers the advanced technology they need to improve the resiliency of their farms, positively impacting the land and the people who farm it.”