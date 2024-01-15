LG to produce EV charging stations in U.S.

South Korea-based consumer electronics leader LG Electronics has opened its first factory in the United States for assembling electric vehicle charging stations. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the new EV charger production factory will create jobs and support the growth of America’s EV charging infrastructure.

“The EV charger business is a growth engine for LG’s future, supporting the company’s transformation into a smart solutions company,” said Alec Jang, president of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, marking the start of EV charger production for the North American market. “LG will leverage the reliability and uncompromising quality of its chargers, maintenance services and vertical sales capabilities with the goal of becoming a leader in the EV charging business around the world.”

LG’s U.S. EV charger production factory will have an annual capacity of more than 10,000 units. Initially EV charger operations occupy about 60,000 square feet of the 100,000-square-foot building, leaving room for expansion as the business grows in the years ahead. The new plant, which uses 100 percent green power, builds on LG’s longtime presence as a corporate citizen in Fort Worth, where its million-square-foot distribution center for consumer electronics and home appliances has been located for three decades.