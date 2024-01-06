Electronic Products & Technology

Kopin and MICLEDI Microdisplays collaborate on microLED displays

Goal is to provide a more immersive and information-rich AR experience

Kopin Corp., provider of application-specific optical systems and micro-displays, has reached a strategic agreement to work together with MICLEDI Microdisplays, a fabless semiconductor firm, in developing microLED displays for Augmented Reality (AR). The collaboration is to design, develop and manufacture advanced microLED displays to provide a more immersive and information-rich AR experience for use in high-brightness light conditions.

The program will utilize MICLEDI’s CMOS production flow and Kopin’s backplane control and driving capabilities, along with its experience in manufacturing complete display systems, to create full colour microLED displays integrated with an advanced CMOS technology node for high-performance defense, enterprise, consumer, and medical systems.

“The demand for AR solutions, particularly for defense programs, has never been higher as users desire more immersive and information-rich experiences,” said Bill Maffucci, senior vice president for business development and strategy at Kopin. “MICLEDI’s microLED technology, combined with Kopin’s advanced backplane design capabilities, aims to create microLED displays that address the demanding needs of emerging applications without the deficiencies of current technologies.”

Source: MICLEDI Microdisplays

