Infineon and GlobalFoundries extend agreement with focus on automotive MCUs

Infineon Technologies AG and GlobalFoundries have announced a new multi-year agreement on the supply of Infineon’s AURIX TC3x 40 nanometer automotive microcontrollers, as well as power management and connectivity solutions. The additional capacity will contribute to secure Infineon’s business growth from 2024 through 2030.

Infineon and GF have been partnering since 2013 in the development of differentiated automotive, industrial and security semiconductor technology and products. At the center of this collaboration is a highly reliable embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology solution that is well suited for enabling mission-critical automotive applications while meeting the stringent safety and security requirements for next-generation vehicle systems. Infineon’s flagship microcontroller family AURIX already drives the transition in the industry towards autonomous, connected, and electrified vehicles.

“With this long-term agreement, Infineon further strengthens the supply of semiconductor solutions that are driving decarbonization and digitalization,” said Infineon COO Dr. Rutger Wijburg. “As demand continues to accelerate for automotive applications, our goal is to deliver high-quality microcontrollers with enhanced connectivity and advanced safety and security. Our AURIX microcontrollers are a key ingredient for dependable electronics as we move towards a world with all-electric, all-connected, user-centric, autonomous cars.”

“This announcement secures Infineon as a key long-term customer across multiple geographies, and particularly in Europe where the automotive industry has been an important contributor to innovation and economic growth. This underscores the criticality of a global manufacturing footprint that enables us to partner with our customers to meet their capacity needs, where they need it,” added Niels Anderskouv, chief business officer of GF. “Our collaboration with Infineon delivers differentiation and innovation in automotive spanning two continents, and this long-term agreement provides Infineon with additional manufacturing for a more resilient supply chain.”