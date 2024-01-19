Honeywell & NXP Semis collaborate on smart building tech

Honeywell and NXP Semiconductors N.V. have signed an MOU to help optimize the way commercial buildings sense and securely control energy consumption.

The collaboration aims to help make buildings operate more intelligently by integrating NXP Semiconductors’ neural network-enabled, industrial-grade applications processors into Honeywell’s building management systems (BMS). The MOU will initially focus on the Honeywell Optimizer Suite, which offers a flexible, more future-proofed building control and automation platform.

“Buildings are increasingly relying on data and the ability to control operations via automation to make them more sustainable while operating more efficiently. NXP’s latest machine learning solutions will help us deliver excellence in building automation for our customers,” said Suresh Venkatarayalu, Honeywell’s chief technology officer.

Smart energy solutions powered by AI/machine learning

More broadly, the efforts aim to deliver smart energy solutions powered by AI/machine learning and data analytics to enhance building autonomy, driving energy efficiency while guiding service technicians. The goal is to fully leverage NXP’s neural network-enabled i.MX chipset capabilities to further enhance Honeywell’s BMS product offerings.

“It has never been more important to increase the sustainability and comfort of smart buildings. NXP’s advanced portfolio of securely connected processing solutions are supported by easy-to-use tools for rapid AI model development and service platform for provisioning and managing IoT devices throughout the long building management lifecycle. This capability, combined with Honeywell’s expertise as one of the leading building management solution providers, marks an important milestone in our shared vision to enable a smarter, more connected world for all,” added Lars Reger, NXP Semiconductors’ chief technology officer.