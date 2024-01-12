HCMF Group showcases intelligent in-car tech

HCMF Group, a global automotive components provider, collaborated with a number of other prominent Taiwan-based firms to demonstrate some of the car industry’s latest in-cabin and safety technology at the CES event in Las Vegas this week.

With planning and guidance from the Taiwan Design Research Institute and National Taiwan University’s Smart Living Center, the joint R&D team, showcased some intelligent automotive cabins, integrating cutting-edge technologies across various industries – featuring a high level of electromechanical integrated smart products.

The collaboration with TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK) is particularly noteworthy, featuring the integration of their millimeter-wave radar technology to develop the Child Presence Detection (CPD) system for monitoring children inside the vehicle cabin. The technology utilizes a novel patented algorithm capable of distinguishing between adult passengers and infants. Additionally, it provides advanced detection of heartbeat and respiration, seamlessly integrated with HCMF’s panoramic sunroof system. Once the driver locks the vehicle, the system performs a 360-degree scan of the interior cabin space, sending real-time information to the owner’s mobile device, significantly reducing the risk of accidental incidents involving children or pets left unattended in the vehicle. This innovative technology held substantial potential in enhancing in-vehicle safety, demonstrating HCMF Group’s leadership in automotive technology.

Within the vehicle cabin, HCMF Group collaborated with Inventec to develop a comprehensive intelligent user interface control and wireless charging system. Furthermore, through successful partnerships with AUO and LSH Glass, HCMF Group seamlessly integrates high-brightness, clear, and highly transparent Micro LED displays into the rear seat side windows. Following a redesign of the lifting system, HCMF Group achieves a groundbreaking milestone by enabling the Micro LED display to be lifted up and down, creating an industry-first transparent smart car window that caters to diverse occupant needs. This innovative feature opens up possibilities for in-vehicle information and entertainment content, online video conferencing, secure in-vehicle reminder image placement, and more, driving the future of smart mobility. Simultaneously, HCMF Group incorporates the multimedia system into the multi-functional flip screen of the panoramic sunroof, resulting in the industry’s 32:9 in-car screen dedicated multimedia system.

Offering heat insulation and enhanced privacy

Leveraging over 20 years of experience in automotive sunroof design and production, HCMF Group incorporated BenQ Materials transformingt automotive windows with its Smart Optica Film (PDLC), offering heat insulation and enhanced privacy. Additionally, the pioneering in-car aesthetics and functionality with Optical Decoration Film (ODF) integrated into smart passenger touch screens.

“These products are not only the results of our years of in-depth collaboration with renowned Taiwanese companies, but also represent our commitment to the future development of automotive technology,” said Jeffrey Hsi, CTO of HCMF group. “HCMF Group actively pursues technological innovation in the field of smart cars, laying a foundation for the safety and stability of future automotive technology.”