Excelitas acquires Heraeus Noblelight

Move strengthens its position in global specialty lighting markets

Excelitas Technologies Corp., a leading industrial and medical technology manufacturer, has completed its successful acquisition of the Noblelight business from Heraeus Group (Hanau, Germany), including operations in Germany, United Kingdom, United States, China and Japan, along with several key application centers and sales offices around the world.

Noblelight specializes in the development and manufacture of specialty lighting components and system solutions, from ultraviolet to infrared, used within analytical instrumentation, industrial curing, water treatment, electronics manufacturing, medical and cosmetic therapy, battery production and many others.

Heraeus Noblelight UV Disinfection Unit for Food Packaging. Source: Heraeus Noblelight

“We are very pleased that Noblelight and its strong team are now part of Excelitas. The combined knowledge and manufacturing expertise of Excelitas and Noblelight now present one of the broadest and most extensive light technology offerings available from a single source. We share a field-proven go-to-market strategy based upon deep customer engagement, which enables market success and ensures long-standing business relationships,” said Ron Keating, Excelitas Technologies CEO.

The acquisition of Noblelight represents the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Excelitas Technologies since its establishment in 2010.

