Evie health ‘smart’ ring is unveiled at CES

The Evie Ring from Movano Health the market’s first women-focused smart ring, is redefining the wearable category with a unique band design, female-specific data interpretation, and AI-based trend analysis that goes beyond raw activity scores to improve users’ ability to understand and manage their health. Evie was showcased at the CES event in Las Vegas.

Grounded in the latest research related to women’s biometrics as well as interviews with more than 1,000 women to determine what they want in a wearable, the Evie Ring and companion app were built from the ground up to provide a smarter, more user-friendly, women-focused experience. Ground-breaking features include:

Smarter form factor. Evie is the first smart ring designed with a small gap in the ring surface and slight flex in the scratch-resistant metal to accommodate daily fluctuations in finger size due to hormonal changes and other variables, ensuring a comfortable fit at all times. Additionally, Evie’s charging case is portable and can recharge the ring up to 10 times on one charge for easy on-the-go use.

Smarter sensor. The Evie Ring utilizes highly sensitive medical-grade sensors to optimize vital sign measurement on women’s fingers, which tend to be smaller and have less blood flow than men’s. Brighter and more efficient LEDs that emit more light improve the quality of the optical signals, yielding higher accuracy and better repeatability with less battery drain.

Smarter metrics. In addition to the individual activity and performance metrics provided by other wearables, Evie includes an industry-first Daily Summary that aggregates each day's activities and recovery into a single graphic for at-a-glance understanding of that day's performance. The Daily Summary also dynamically displays the user's progress toward her pre-set goals – again, in a single snapshot – and uniquely includes credit for factors such as getting enough sleep.

Smarter data analysis. Evie leverages newer studies that consider women-specific factors such as hormonal changes combined with a custom AI engine to search for correlations across menstrual health, mood, energy, sleep and activity. Whether it's "We've noticed your mood improves when you get 1000 more steps than your average" or "Your sleep may be interrupted during this phase of your menstrual cycle due to a dip in progesterone," these insights can help users modify their behaviors to optimize their daily routines.

Smarter pricing. The Evie Ring costs $269 with no subscription fees, keeping costs low over the life of the wearable. Evie also is eligible for HSA/FSA fund reimbursement.

Other key features include a unique Spot Check function enabling users to see their pulse rate and blood oxygen levels at any time day or night; the ability to log mood, menstrual symptoms and other information that is then combined with vital sign data to help users understand how they’re feeling; and four days of battery life.

Enabling users to share key data

New features to be added over the next several months include enhanced menstrual health insights and additional visualizations of menstrual data that leverage Evie’s AI engine to shed more detailed light on links between a woman’s cycle and mood, energy, sleep and activity; My Health Report enabling users to share key data ranging from sleep patterns and heart rate variability to spotting frequency with their healthcare provider; and automatic activity detection as soon as the user begins running, walking or biking without needing to log the information in the Evie app.

Evie is also planning to support Android devices beginning in Q2 2024. The ring and companion app are currently compatible with Apple’s iOS.

“The Evie Ring is much more than a fitness tracker. It’s essentially a health coach with medical-grade functionality, from the sensors we use to collect vital sign data to the fact that it’s built in a medical device manufacturing facility that meets FDA standards,” said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. “Add the focus on the nuances of women’s physiology, and it’s truly a game changer in the wearable space.”