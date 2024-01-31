Electronic components show strong momentum entering 2024

Results from the January 2024 ECST survey of electronic components supply chain participants delivered very encouraging results as all areas showed strong improvement in index scores for January results and anticipation of a robust continuation of the upward trend in February. The overall component index jumped by over 20 points to 98, the highest level in 21 months, almost reaching the positive growth threshold of 100.

“All three major segments achieved strong growth,” commented ECIA Chief Analyst Dale Ford. “Semiconductors delivered amazing results with a leap of nearly 39 points to top the index with 105 points. Electro-mechanical components and passive components both achieved double digit index score improvements in January.”

The ECST survey provides highly valuable and detailed visibility on industry expectations in the near-term through the monthly and quarterly surveys. This ‘immediate’ perspective is helpful to participants up and down the electronics components supply chain. In the long-term, ECIA shares in the optimism for the future as the continued introduction and market adoption of exciting innovative technologies should motivate both corporate and consumer demand for next-generation products over the long term.