Creation Technologies expands Markham facility

Global Electronic Manufacturing Services provider Creation Technologies recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of it newly expanded facility in Markham, Ontario. The event, attended by guests including Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham, and Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies, marked a significant milestone for the company.

The recently held ribbon-cutting event celebrated the move to a new site in Markham, which now boasts a custom-built, state-of-the-art space spanning 118,500 square feet. The new location represents a 54% larger physical footprint for Creation Technologies in Markham.

With more than 300 employees currently working at the new facility, Creation Technologies can offer customers even greater capacity and capabilities. The ribbon-cutting event celebrated not only the move to a new, significantly larger facility but also the company’s ongoing commitment to the Markham community and its contributions to the local economy. The Markham site joins a list of recent site expansions in Changzhou, China, St. Paul, MN, and Rochester, NY.

“We are excited about the opportunities that our expanded Markham facility brings. Our dedicated team and the support of the local community have been instrumental in reaching this milestone,” said Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Tech. “We look forward to continuing our legacy of providing exceptional electronics design and manufacturing solutions for our customers.”