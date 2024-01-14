Creation Tech unveils CEM facility in Newark

Creation Technologies, an end-to-end, scalable specialty global electronic manufacturing services provider, conducted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new, state-of-the-art facility in the Village of Newark, NY. The Boston-based CEM, with 13 locations across North America and China, has strategically expanded its footprint to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The 150,000 square-foot facility in Newark facility aims to enhance Creation Technologies’ capabilities in servicing aerospace & defense, medical device and tech industrial customers. With 550 employees currently on board, the facility has substantial capacity for further growth.

Creation Tech’s breadth of services encompasses printed circuit board assembly, cable and wire harness assembly and comprehensive prototyping services. The firm is renowned for its expertise in the custom manufacturing of complex, full-system assemblies, offering advanced engineering, test, and development solutions for high reliability applications.