CES 2024 rolls out this week

What not to miss at world’s biggest technology event

CES, the world’s most powerful tech event, returns to Las Vegas on January 9-12, bringing together 4000+ exhibitors, including global brands and start-ups, industry professionals, media and government leaders.

“The CES platform is ALL ON for 2024. No other event in the world connects the full ecosystem of the tech industry like CES,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “This year at CES, we are excited to spotlight the critical role that technology is playing to improve every aspect of the human experience. CES 2024 will be the hub where business leaders meet, dream, and solve.”

Prepare for the ALL ON Experience

CES 2024 App – Your one-stop shop to plan for and navigate CES. Search “CES 2024” in your app store.

– Your one-stop shop to plan for and navigate CES. Search “CES 2024” in your app store. CES Tech Talk Podcast – Download or subscribe for the top trends at CES 2024.

Top Themes

Artificial Intelligence – AI will be front and center with applications that can improve health care, sustainability, productivity, accessibility and more.

Exhibitor examples: Garmin, Intel, Qualcomm, Walmart.

Exhibitor examples: Abbott, AARP, Bosch, Nasdaq, Siemens.

Exhibitor examples: BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen.

Exhibitor examples: Exeger, HD Hyundai, Honda, John Deere, Supernal.

Must-See Keynotes

Siemens CEO Roland Busch – Jan. 8, 6:30 PM, Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom

Featured Speakers & Celebrities

Celebrity Guests – See a star-studded lineup of celebrity, athlete and personality appearances at CES 2024.

Top Conference Tracks & Content

Accessibility – Discover the technologies that help people of all ages and abilities.

CTA Foundation CES highlighted events

​C Space – features the marketing, entertainment and media industries exploring tech trends impacting content consumption, advertising and consumer behavior.

C Space Storytellers – features influencers and newsmakers sharing their stories, best practices and case studies with the brand and content community at CES.

Digital Health Summit – Learn about the innovations that lower costs, improve health equity and empower consumers to take control of their health.

Digital Health at CES highlighted events

Great Minds – The Great Minds series will explore the new era of innovation ahead and highlight the great minds who are helping steer companies through a time of incredible societal change and pioneering a new future powered by technology.

Innovation for All – The Innovation for All program will bring together thought leaders and allies for engagement opportunities, networking, and to share best practices in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry.

Closing the Gender Equity Gap – Jan. 10, 1 PM, LVCC, Grand Lobby, CTA Stage

​Innovation Policy Summit – CES gathers policymakers from across the world to discuss domestic and global tech policy issues including privacy, trade, competition, artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicles, and more.

Research Summit – Learn about consumer and enterprise trends across verticals.

Experience CES on the Show Floor

Explore interactive exhibits, compelling programming, and visions from first-time exhibitors including: EssilorLuxottica, Fandom, Kroger Precision Marketing, Kubota, Madhive, Midea, Nexstar Media Group, Noom, Paramount, Purdue, Pyxis, Recaro, ResMed, Supernal and the U.S. Navy.