Cabin-driving integration solution based on ‘flex’ SoC

Amid the buzz of new tech unveilings at this year’s CES event in Las Vegas, ThunderX introduced its first cockpit-driving domain controller solution with hardware and software integration. The RazorDCX Tarkhine is based on the Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip (SoC), created by Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and designed to support mixed-criticality workloads, allowing for cockpit features, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) capabilities to be co-implemented on one the same hardware.

Tarkine supports a through-type 8k resolution long screen, showing a full scene, immersive, full 3D interface and can realize AVM, DMS, game audio and video entertainment, Internet and other cockpit features, while also supporting APA, L2+ highway and other ADAS features.

RazorDCX Tarkine

With the advancements in vehicle electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture, the automotive industry is evolving from the traditional distributed architecture to the central-compute architecture. The proliferation of new features like ADAS, AD and intelligent cockpit results in a vast amount of data transfer and interaction between domain controllers, and directly increases engineering implementation difficulty and vehicle costs. The RazorDCX Tarkhine is designed with functional safety design in mind, and with powerful middleware function and efficient toolchain to help customers optimize cost while meeting performance and functional requirements.

For cockpit, the RazorDCX Tarkhine provides support for multi-screen interaction, analog amplifier, Automotive Audio Bus (A2B) and Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) interfaces, as well as 3D HMI, in-cabinet vision, gaming and infotainment, and connectivity. Additionally, it integrates cockpit, ADAS, cluster, automotive heads up displays, automatic vehicle monitoring systems (AVMs), driver monitoring systems (DMS) and digital vehicle recording (DVR features), depending on the scaling requirements of the vehicle tiers.