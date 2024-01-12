Bel Fuse marks 75 Years

Bel Fuse Inc., global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, marks its 75th anniversary this year. Located in the heart of New Jersey, Bel has evolved from a fuse business servicing the auto aftermarket to a global supplier of connectors, power supplies, magnetics and circuit protection products serving cutting-edge industries such as e-mobility, aerospace, industrial, networking and military with annual revenue over $600-million.

Founded by Elliot Bernstein, the company quickly etched its name in the electronics industry with an unwavering focus on engineering excellence, offering innovative solutions that solve customer problems. This commitment to partner with our customer’s engineering and R&D groups became the cornerstone of Bel’s identity.

Fast forward 75 years, and Bel has not only stood the test of time but has also evolved far beyond its origins with an expanded product portfolio and engineering capabilities. According to Elliot’s son and current Bel CEO, Dan Bernstein, ” Besides organic growth, acquisitions has played a massive role in our growth. More important than adding revenue and products to our portfolio, was the many talented people that joined the company that have become the backbone of our organization.”