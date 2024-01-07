Avnet and Syntiant forge strategic alliance

Avnet has entered into a distribution agreement with Syntiant, a leader in edge AI deployment. The partnership aims to combine Syntiant’s innovative hardware edge AI solutions with Avnet’s distribution capabilities, potentially accelerating the adoption of AI technologies across various sectors.

Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors bring ultra-low-power advanced sensing and decision-making to edge AI applications across a range of industries, including e-mobility, security, health, and industrial IoT, which aligns with Avnet’s diverse market reach. Independently verified to be 100x more power efficient and offer 10x the throughput when compared to existing low-power MCUs, Syntiant’s processors enable devices to detect motion, light, and vibration, recognize sounds, categorize images, identify objects, people, and animals, and engage in on-device AI-driven conversations. This broadens the scope of intelligent, responsive technologies in everyday electronic devices.

“Through our distribution partnership with Syntiant and the roll-out of our RASynBoard, Avnet brings accelerated edge AI, battery-powered remote sensor systems, industrial smart sensors, motor predictive maintenance, and always-on speech recognition capabilities to design engineers,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of Advanced Applications Group, Avnet. “This edge AI/ML solution underscores our commitment to quality, enabling widespread adoption of Syntiant’s advanced AI technologies and driving innovation across market sectors.”