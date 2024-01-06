APEC 2024 to host student job fair

The Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) will host a Student Job Fair on February 27, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom in Long Beach, Calif. The goal is to connect participating companies with top-quality, talented students who are attending the conference and exhibition.

Companies wishing to participate can find registration details on the APEC website. Each participating company will be provided with a table and two chairs, free wi-fi access, and a tabletop sign with the company’s logo promoting the company’s participation. Companies — those exhibiting at APEC 2024 or not — wishing to participate in this event must register in advance. Exhibiting companies are offered discounts to participate in the Student Job Fair.

Registration (open until February 12, 2024) APEC Conference Exhibitors – $1,300 Non-Exhibiting Companies – $1,600



Company staff who conduct the Student Job Fair interviews also must be registered to attend APEC 2024. Job Fair companies should send hiring managers or technical recruiters who know the business inside and out.

For interested students, more information, including a list of participating companies, can be found on the APEC website.

Advertisement

“We see the importance and value of providing this event as part of our APEC programs,” said Alireza Safaee, APEC 2024 student job fair chair. “Job Fair company participants will meet with motivated students who will have questions about your current openings, company culture, and more, so take advantage of this opportunity.”

A premier event in the applied power electronics sector, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics.