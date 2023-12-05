What is going on with the Canadian electronics industry?

So, what is top of mind for most members of the electronics industry in Canada these days? Is it supply chain strain – exacerbated by component allocation, rising costs and the prevalence of counterfeit parts? Or, could it be the many challenges related to staffing, such as balancing pay and career expectations of a fickle generation of workers?

Well, we might have some answers for you, as EP&T has created a 28-page special report that contains the results of an industry wide survey in Canada. In order to bring objective analysis to the results of the survey, EP&T editor Stephen Law hosted a panel of industry representatives, who shared their thoughts and insights with us. The Canadian Electronics Industry Report dives deep with commentary from the panelists, supported by statistical results derived from the survey. To learn about which issues are most impacting the electronics ecosystem, be sure to download your own copy of the Industry Report here.