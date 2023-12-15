Supplyframe and Jabil partner on sourcing and procurement processes

Supplyframe, a provider of decision intelligence solutions has announced its collaboration with Florida-based CEM Jabil. The aim is to “transform the electronics industry,” leveraging artificial intelligence and automation for enhanced operations and decision-making. The partnership sets out to transform key industry processes and deliver data-driven insights to stakeholders in sourcing, quoting, and procurement, eliminating manual errors and increasing efficiency, according to a company-issued press release.

With a keen focus on the procurement and sourcing landscape, the partnership will employ digital systems to develop instant and market-competitive response solutions, streamlining operations and reducing effort. In addition, the collaboration aims to reduce product development cycles and time to market by eradicating manual processes, thus improving operational efficiency.

“Teaming up with Jabil is a transformative step for both our companies and the broader electronics industry. We are excited to integrate our decision intelligence expertise to create digital solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the electronics value chain,” said Steve Flagg, CEO of Supplyframe.

Advertisement

“Our partnership with Supplyframe is not just about integrating new technologies; it’s about reshaping the way the electronics industry operates. We’re leveraging AI and automation to create a more agile, competitive, responsive, and efficient value chain, which is crucial in today’s fast-paced market,” added Frank McKay, SVP, chief supply chain & procurement officer at Jabil.