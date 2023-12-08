Spirent and Anritsu collaborate on automotive test solutions

Spirent Communications plc, providers of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, announced a strategic partnership with Anritsu to enable the automotive industry to more efficiently meet the unique testing requirements presented by cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and autonomous driving technologies. The collaboration establishes a complete C-V2X and automotive 5G testing portfolio with a unified framework that delivers unparalleled versatility and adaptability to verify designs incorporating autonomous driving technologies.

Bringing together the automotive testing expertise of two industry leaders, the collaboration provides the connected vehicle ecosystem access to an extensive portfolio of solutions that enable customers to realize reduced setup and training costs, as well as efficient future 5G support.

“We aim to drive new standards in the world of automotive and connected vehicle testing by offering customers a single source for the most powerful arsenal of test solutions to help them tackle the challenges of the rapidly evolving autonomous driving world,” said Aniket Khosla, VP of Cloud and IP product management at Spirent. “Autonomous technologies and services are reshaping the automotive landscape, and we have a shared commitment to provide the very best unified testing portfolio to help the industry advance safely and with confidence.”

The Spirent C-V2X test solution has comprehensive AD/V2X testing capabilities, including conformance, application, and performance assessments for C-V2X devices, ensuring reliability, and functionality in real-world scenarios.

“It is only natural that we collaborate to offer customers complete solutions to meet advanced use cases, such as automated driving (AD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), LTE-V2X (PC5), and V2N (Uu). We are proud to extend our portfolio into the autonomous service domain and to contribute to the advancement of a safe mobility society,” added Anritsu VP and general manager Robert Johnson.