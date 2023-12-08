Semiconductor Alliance unveils award winners

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) celebrated the achievements of remarkable individuals and exceptional semiconductor companies at its annual GSA Awards Ceremony gala last night. The following are this year’s recipients.

Individual Awards

Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award

The GSA’s most prestigious award recognizes individuals, such as its namesake, Dr. Morris Chang, for their exceptional contributions to drive the development, innovation, growth, and long-term opportunities for the semiconductor industry. This year’s recipient is Dr. Rick (Lih Shyng) Tsai, CEO and Vice Chairman of MediaTek.

Advertisement

Rising Women of Influence Award

This award recognizes and profiles the next generation of women leaders in the semiconductor industry who are believed to be rising to top executive roles within their organizations. This year’s award was presented to Thy Tran, Vice President of Global Frontend Procurement at Micron Technology, Inc.

Company Awards

Most Respected Semiconductor Companies

GSA members identified the winners in this category by casting ballots for the industry’s most respected companies, judged for their vision, technology and market leadership. This year’s recipients include:

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales

NVIDIA

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales

Silicon Labs

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales

Lattice Semiconductor

Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales

Rambus

Most Respected Private Company

Astera Labs

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Companies

These awards are derived from a broad evaluation of the financial health and performance of public semiconductor companies. This year’s recipients are:

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Achieving up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales

Lattice Semiconductor

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales

NVIDIA

Start-Up to Watch

GSA’s Private Awards Committee, comprised of successful executives, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, chose the winner by identifying a promising startup that has demonstrated the potential to positively change its market or the industry through innovation and market application. This year’s winner is SiMa.ai.

As a global organization, the GSA recognizes outstanding companies headquartered in the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific regions having a global impact and demonstrating a strong vision, portfolio and market leadership. Two awards were presented in this category:

Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company

MediaTek

Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Analyst Favourite Semiconductor Company

Two analyst pick awards were presented based on technology and financial performance, as well as future projections:

Credo Technology Group was chosen by Needham & Company, LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc. was chosen by Jefferies, LLC

This year’s in-person ceremony was attended by 1,500 global executives in the semiconductor and technology industries. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.