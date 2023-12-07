SEMI launches leadership accelerator

SEMI has rolled-out its SEMI Leadership Accelerator, aimed at fostering industry growth by assisting organizations in cultivating the next generation of leaders. This initiative will support semiconductor supply chain organizations in evaluating high-potential employees, offering personalized leadership coaching, and delivering tailored training for individual and team development. Developed in a collaboration between SEMI Europe and Mercuri Urval, the SEMI Leadership Accelerator provides science-based, ISO-certified programs, empowering senior leaders, executives, and board members to navigate global challenges, drive business transformation, and achieve sustained growth in the semiconductor sector.

With Europe projected to need 350,000 new workers in the semiconductor industry by 2030, Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe, emphasized the imperative for cultivating leaders capable of navigating the complexities of the semiconductor industry. “The semiconductor industry must further develop diverse leaders who can reshape businesses in a complex and fast-changing world of uncertainty. The growing number of job vacancies in Europe’s semiconductor sector risks undercutting its growth potential as companies expand manufacturing capacities. It is essential for leaders in the industry to unlearn outdated approaches and prepare for unforeseen challenges. The SEMI Leadership Accelerator will facilitate this transformative process.”

Mercuri Urval, is a global leadership advisory firm with over 50 years of experience, an extensive global presence, and specialized knowledge across industry sectors. Methodically crafted, semiconductor industry-specific programs tailored by Mercuri Urval and leveraging SEMI’s extensive industry insights and network, will enable the SEMI Leadership Accelerator to address leadership development needs, empowering companies to identify and nurture leaders internally.