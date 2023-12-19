Electronic Products & Technology

Sager adds Nichicon to linecard

Sager Electronics, has added Nichicon Batteries to its line card. Specialists in electrical components, Nichicon Corp. is recognized for its quality products and pioneering technologies.

Headquartered in Japan, Nichicon recently introduced its first battery product, the SLB (small lithium titanate rechargeable batteries) series – serving as a fresh alternative to traditional power sources.

“Nichicon provides a cutting-edge battery product that really enhances Sager’s growing battery offering. The SLB battery chemistry and form factor are one of a kind,” commented Megan Burnside, supplier marketing and product manager for Sager. “We’re excited by this new partnership and look forward to significant growth opportunities for both Nichicon and Sager.”

“Watching Sager develop its strategy for battery technology, it became clear that the Nichicon offering would enhance the portfolio,” added Craig Anderson, president of Nichicon America. “Together, we look forward to expanding our reach, and providing exceptional battery solutions that will help power the future.”

