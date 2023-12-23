ROCKA Solutions partners with Weller Tools

ROCKA Solutions has struck a strategic distribution partnership with Weller Tools, a leading provider of manual soldering technologies. The company’s extensive product range includes offerings in soldering technology, extraction systems, precision tools, and various benchtop applications.

Based in Mexico, ROCKA Solutions, has more than 35 years of combined experience and an international presence in Canada, Mexico, United States, Brazil and Argentina.

“We are excited to welcome Weller Tools to our esteemed catalog of principals. This partnership aligns with our mission to provide customers with the most effective solutions, enabling them to succeed in their markets,” said Rodrigo Cacho, president & CEO of ROCKA Solutions.