PEI-Genesis expands into RF connector market

PEI-Genesis, a global distributor of interconnect solutions, has beefed up its commitment to the RF market by expanding its existing portfolio of harsh environment products to include RF/Microwave interconnect. This announcement includes additional distribution agreements with Cinch Connectivity Solutions – including authorization for six of the firm’s RF connector brands. These include Midwest Microwave, AIM Cambridge, Trompeter RF Connectivity, Johnson, Vitelec Electronics, and Semflex Microwave Solutions.

Since 2011, PEI-Genesis has been an authorized distributor for other Cinch product lines Micro-D connectors. These additional brands offer many different types of RF products, including BNC, TNC, SMA, SMPM and more.

The move to the RF market also includes the announcement of a new distribution agreement with Times Microwave, an Amphenol Company. Times Microwave designs and manufactures high-performance coaxial cables, connectors, assemblies, and custom solutions for ultra-demanding markets, including aerospace, public networks, medical, military, industrial, and more.

These partnerships will supplement the company’s existing RF connector portfolio, which consists of two other industry-leading brands, Amphenol RF and Amphenol SV Microwave.

Wireless world evolves

As the wireless world continues to evolve, PEI-Genesis is committed to enabling its customers around the world to stay connected by expanding its impeccable service & technical assistance to this growing market. With this goal in mind, PEI-Genesis has implemented The RF Solutions Group, encompassing product managers, sales representatives, and engineers globally.

“Having a team dedicated to RF solutions enables us to provide the best-in-class customer service that is unmatched in the industry,” says Todd Maddox, national RF sales representative. “We can focus on pricing and customizing design needs for customers across the globe.”