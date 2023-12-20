PEI-Genesis expands into RF connector market
EP&T MagazineElectronics Supply Chain distribution supply Chain
New disty partnerships with Cinch Connectivity and Times Microwave enhance position
PEI-Genesis, a global distributor of interconnect solutions, has beefed up its commitment to the RF market by expanding its existing portfolio of harsh environment products to include RF/Microwave interconnect. This announcement includes additional distribution agreements with Cinch Connectivity Solutions – including authorization for six of the firm’s RF connector brands. These include Midwest Microwave, AIM Cambridge, Trompeter RF Connectivity, Johnson, Vitelec Electronics, and Semflex Microwave Solutions.
Since 2011, PEI-Genesis has been an authorized distributor for other Cinch product lines Micro-D connectors. These additional brands offer many different types of RF products, including BNC, TNC, SMA, SMPM and more.
The move to the RF market also includes the announcement of a new distribution agreement with Times Microwave, an Amphenol Company. Times Microwave designs and manufactures high-performance coaxial cables, connectors, assemblies, and custom solutions for ultra-demanding markets, including aerospace, public networks, medical, military, industrial, and more.
These partnerships will supplement the company’s existing RF connector portfolio, which consists of two other industry-leading brands, Amphenol RF and Amphenol SV Microwave.
Wireless world evolves
As the wireless world continues to evolve, PEI-Genesis is committed to enabling its customers around the world to stay connected by expanding its impeccable service & technical assistance to this growing market. With this goal in mind, PEI-Genesis has implemented The RF Solutions Group, encompassing product managers, sales representatives, and engineers globally.
“Having a team dedicated to RF solutions enables us to provide the best-in-class customer service that is unmatched in the industry,” says Todd Maddox, national RF sales representative. “We can focus on pricing and customizing design needs for customers across the globe.”
Advertisement
Print this page