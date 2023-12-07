Newark adds Dwyer Instruments to portfolio

Newark has substantially expanded its available range of sensor, instrumentation and industrial products with the addition of Dwyer Instruments, a global leader in manufacturing innovative instrumentation solutions for the global process automation market.

“Dwyer’s expertise in the manufacture of precision environmental, flow and level sensors is impressive, and this extensive offering of sensors and associated Dwyer products is an exciting addition to our range,” said Sarah Priebe, Newark product segment leader.

Dwyer Instruments has a long history of innovation in designing and manufacturing measurement sensors that provide improved performance. Their products are in use every day in essential heating, cooling and ventilation system processes around the world.

“Our customers will benefit by getting direct access to Dwyer’s state-of-the-art products – as well as Newark’s technical expertise. Newark has long-established relationships with a broad group of end-users that will help expand Dwyer’s footprint into new vertical markets,” added John Grimm, Dwyer Instruments senior manager, global channel account.