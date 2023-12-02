Mouser unveils resource site for engineering smart home devices

Mouser Electronics Inc. has delivered an all-encompassing engineering website specifically tailored to those designing in the Smart Home space.

The new resource center explores how to seamlessly connect, control and automate all home devices, making it easy and accessible to navigate complex networks including Matter, Thread and Wi-Fi 6. The site aims to help electronic design engineers keep up with the latest trends on Smart home systems, which were once siloed can be designed to work together.

Informative articles, such as how to use Microchip’s integrated graphics and touch curiosity kit to enable home automation, enable users to gain knowledge from tailored content, backed by decades of expertise from top industry leaders. Mouser has partnered with leading manufacturers to create this exclusive resource hub that documents innovative solutions and cutting-edge products to support designers and industry professionals in their home projects. Readers will be empowered to build a smarter home with dozens of engaging eBooks, articles and blogs detailing the significant advancements in connectivity.

To learn more, visit https://resources.mouser.com/smart-home