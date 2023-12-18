Mouser inks disty deal with Ambiq

Mouser Electronics Inc., has reached a global distribution agreement with Ambiq, supplier of low-powered, AI-enabled microcontrollers for wearables, hearables, IoT, edge devices and mobile edge computing applications.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Ambiq, which furthers our commitment to providing the latest products and technologies to our customers worldwide,” said Kristin Schuetter, vice-president of supplier management at Mouser. “We look forward to providing engineers and buyers worldwide with their innovative embedded solutions, backed by Mouser’s best-in-class logistics and unsurpassed customer service.”

“Mouser is well-known for its worldwide distribution and support system,” said Mike Kenyon, vice-president of sales and business development at Ambiq. “We are excited to enter into this relationship. With distribution through Mouser, we can draw on their expertise in delivering leading-edge technologies and expand our global customer base.”

Among the Ambiq products now available from Mouser are the Ambiq Apollo4 Blue Lite system-on-chip(SoC) and the Ambiq Apollo4 Blue Lite evaluation board. The Apollo4 Blue Lite SoC features a 32-bit Arm Cortex®-M4 core with a Floating-Point Unit, along with a Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 radio with robust RF connectivity. The SoC is suitable for use in battery-powered endpoint devices, including smartwatches, fitness bands, animal trackers, voice-activated remotes and digital health products. The Ambiq Apollo4 Blue Lite evaluation board offers a complete demonstration and development platform for the Apollo4 Blue Lite device.