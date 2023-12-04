ICAPE Group acquires Bordan Electronic Consult

Global pcb board maker ICAPE Group has acquisition Bordan Electronic Consult, a German-based company specializing in tailored technical component distribution.

Since its establishment in 2002, Bordan Electronic Consult has been a dynamic player in the distribution of technical components specializing in low-power connectors to high-power connection solutions, with a focus on the German market. Through robust sourcing partnerships, the company founded by Jörg Bordan, has provided its clients with a wide range of products, with almost 80% being customized to meet specific requirements. In 2022, Bordan Electronic Consult achieved a turnover of 0.9 million euros, accompanied by an impressive gross margin exceeding 35%.

This strategic move by ICAPE Group solidifies its presence in Germany through its CIPEM division, dedicated to the production and distribution of customized technical components. The acquisition further consolidates ICAPE Group’s position as an expert in this crucial market. The long-term partnerships established by Bordan Electronic Consult will enhance the Group’s sourcing capabilities, incorporating suppliers from Germany, Japan, and Taiwan. The integration of this new asset is expected to generate significant purchasing, cost, and commercial synergies in the short and medium term.

“This reinforces our position as a technological expert at the service of our industrial customers. This new operation should also contribute to generate synergies by pooling our respective know-how. The objective of this acquisition, in line with our external growth strategy and our previous operations in this high-stake territory, will be to participate in the improvement of our local subsidiary’s organic growth and profitability,” said Yann Duigou, CEO of ICAPE Group.