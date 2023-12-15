Fortinet partners with Hub350, Kanata North Business Association

Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader, has partnered with Hub350 and the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) – home of a large technology park that hosts a high concentration of technologists, entrepreneurs, start-ups and post-secondary institutions.

“As Fortinet continues to invest and expand in Ottawa, this partnership with Hub350 and Kanata North further demonstrates our commitment to the region’s growth and the success of Ottawa’s vibrant technology community,” says Bill Park, VP for Canada Federal and National Capital Region Sales at Fortinet Canada. “It exemplifies Fortinet´s ongoing commitment to deploying the largest team of cybersecurity experts on the market, while furthering our continuously growing presence in the National Capital Region.”

Hub350 is central to the Kanata North technology park, enabling access to partnerships that form the foundational elements of growing local businesses and Ottawa’s economy. With the launch of the partnership, Fortinet will gain immediate access to Hub350 office space at the core of Kanata North technology park, facilitate two co-branded lunch and learn sessions in collaboration with Hub350 and Kanata North to further cybersecurity and technology initiatives, while engaging on joint thought leadership opportunities, and more.

Hub350 is an innovative ecosystem

“Cyber security is top of mind for tech leaders,” says Julia Morris, director of partnerships at KNBA. “Hub350’s Partnership with Fortinet is a collaboration that aligns innovation with cyber security to help our resilient ecosystem meet the challenges of an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Launched in 2021, Hub350 is an innovative ecosystem where industry, academic, and finance partners can co-exist and collaborate in the heart of the Kanata North Technology Park in Ottawa. Kanata North has been steadily evolving into Canada’s leading hub for cutting-edge tech businesses and knowledge-based industries, having created over 33,000 skilled jobs and contributing over $13 billion to Canada’s GDP every year. This collaboration will drive forward these efforts through the addition of Fortinet’s global cybersecurity expertise to Hub350’s offering, while expanding Fortinet’s presence and skills training initiatives in the region.

Canada’s digital fabric

Increasing Fortinet Momentum in Ottawa and Across Canada Fortinet is already deeply ingrained in Canada’s digital fabric, with over 2,000 employees based in Burnaby, B.C., and over 420 team members in Ottawa alone. Fortinet continues to build on its momentum in Ottawa with investments in training, recruitment, facilities, and technology to serve the needs of consumers and organizations, while addressing the significant cybersecurity talent shortage.

To further its commitment to the National Capital Region (NCR), Fortinet recently expanded its operations into two new buildings in Kanata, bringing its total to six buildings now spread across two campuses throughout the city. The new Kanata campus features the latest industry-leading innovations and technologies to support Fortinet’s growing team of cyber experts in tackling the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape.