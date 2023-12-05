CeramOptec opens Toronto location

CeramOptec, a pioneer in the field of fiber optics technologies, has opened a new location for North America in Toronto. For more than 30 years, CeramOptec, which is part of the biolitec group, has been a technological front runner for optical fiber technologies, delivering innovative solutions for a wide range of applications around the world.

In industries ranging from semiconductor to spectroscopy, CeramOptec consults with its customers individually to find creative and optimal solutions for their fiber needs. CeramOptec manufactures fibers, fiber assemblies, such as cables and bundles, and other products, many of which are tailored to meet the specific requirements of customer applications.

The Toronto location will strengthen CeramOptec’s presence in the marketplace, allow for closer collaboration with North American customers, and significantly reduce response time for product solutions, according to a company issued press release. The facility will serve current and future customers from this strategic hub with sales, service, and technical expertise, creating a one-stop shop for all fiber optics needs.

“We chose Toronto as the location for our new North American headquarters because it is a leading tech hub with easy access to the entire continent. This new location will be instrumental in meeting customer needs since our representatives are now only a short distance away and customer engagement is especially important to us,” said company founder and CEO of biolitec, Dr. Wolfgang Neuberger. “As CeramOptec operates under one roof throughout the value chain – from the manufacture of preforms to the finished fibers – we can respond to customers’ special wishes and implement individual solutions at any point in the production process.”