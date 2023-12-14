Bromont incubator project remains on track

Pivotal tool gives SMEs a platform that fosters growth and keeps players rooted in the region

Bromont, Quebec is set to enhance its capacity to embrace cutting-edge start-ups with the imminent addition of a crucial asset in its innovation zone. Pending successful execution of the plan, the unveiling of the science park’s incubator-accelerator is anticipated in early 2024.

The Bromont Economic Development Corporation (SODEB) is spearheading the project, and as per Normand Bourbonnais, the President & CEO of Technum Québec innovation zone, the project’s timeline has been adjusted to commence this January.

Bourbonnais emphasized the significance of the incubator as a pivotal tool for the innovation zone, providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a platform to foster their growth and remain rooted in the region.

In alignment with the innovation zone’s vision, the structure of the building will incorporate various biophilic elements. This design approach places emphasis on creating a work environment that enhances staff productivity, creativity, and concentration, while simultaneously mitigating stress and reducing absenteeism.

Advertisement

The incubator is designed to host nearly 25 companies specializing in high technology, with a specific focus on semiconductors. This will be facilitated through a configuration of diverse modular spaces, including workshops and a small clean room, tailored to meet the specific needs of the occupants. Additionally, a suite of support services will be provided to nurture the growth of emerging start-ups.