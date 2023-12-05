5 AI trends on the horizon for 2024

Everybody is starting to pay attention to AI now. Even the White House has continued to make announcements over the past year with the latest being the New U.S. Initiatives to Advance the Safe and Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence. What does this mean for both private and public organizations? What are some of the things coming down the pipeline that not just them, but everybody should be paying attention to?

InclusionCloud, a tech-forward company that specializes in scaling teams through the unification of top-tier professionals for optimized collaborative efforts, provides readers with its list of five AI trends on the horizon for 2024.

Trend #1: Increasing Computing Power Needs

AI’s growth and intricacy necessitate unprecedented computational power. As models become more complex, cutting-edge hardware advancements will become imperative. The emphasis is shifting to infrastructure capabilities that can support the ever-expanding AI models.

Trend #2: AI-Enhanced Creativity

The confluence of AI and human collaboration is ushering in a new age of creativity. AI “hallucinations” are not just anomalies but potential catalysts for innovation, presenting fresh perspectives. Yet, balancing this potential with ethical considerations will be a focal point.

Trend #3: AI’s Revolutionary Impact on Work Dynamics

AI’s influence is reshaping the workplace, augmenting rather than replacing roles. Traditional job descriptions are evolving, blending AI insights with human intuition. This transformation underscores the importance of adaptability and continuous learning in the workplace.

Trend #4: AI Legislation & Regulation

The rapid proliferation of AI has made it a focal point for global governments. Striking a balance between fostering AI innovation and ensuring public safety remains a challenge. The regulatory landscape in 2024 will be pivotal in shaping AI’s global trajectory.

Trend #5: Harnessing the Power of Synthetic Data for AI Training

The quality and quantity of training data determine an AI model’s efficacy. Synthetic data’s potential as a substitute for real-world data is a topic of fervent discussion, examining its viability across various applications.

