UWaterloo launches multi-scale additive manufacturing lab

The University of Waterloo’s Multi-Scale Additive Manufacturing (MSAM) Laboratory announced the official opening of its latest additive manufacturing facility. Relocated to the Catalyst137 innovation hub in Kitchener, the 15,000-sq-ft facility serves as the university’s location for metal 3D-printing research.

Launched in 2017, UWaterloo’s MSAM Lab has since grown to become the largest metal additive manufacturing academic facility in Canada, the university says. It contains more than $25 million worth of AM equipment, including a quad-laser powder bed fusion machine. Since its inception, the MSAM says it has focused on training students, developing intellectual property and finding more efficient ways to prototype and manufacture products.

Ehsan Toyserkani, founder of the MSAM Lab as well as a mechanical and mechatronics engineering professor at the University of Waterloo, said that the new MSAM Lab facility will help students and faculty research create much-needed disruptions in metal additive manufacturing for the greater good of society.

“Our primary objective is to connect our lab’s solutions to reliable partners to help influence high-impact product and process improvements within industry,” he said.