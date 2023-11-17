Generic selectors
TÜV SÜD Canada hosts open house

Stephen Law   

Electronics Test & Measurement Engineering Environmental certification lab open house test TÜV SÜD

TÜV SÜD Canada Inc. hosted an open house for its customers at its testing and certification laboratory in Newmarket, ON this week.

Welcoming more than 80 customers, the firm provided technical presentations on EMC, safety and Laser services, along with a lunch to attendees. All of TÜV SÜD Canada’s 20 employees provided tours of its testing laboratory, along with lab demonstrations.

TÜV SÜD is headquartered in Munich, Germany, while the Canadian division has been in business since 2011, providing testing, inspection and safety certification services of products in segments for the automotive industry, medical and health science products, military & defense, and systems and information technology. The Toronto-area multi-discipline testing facility is also a leader for Lithium-Ion battery testing and certification in North America.

TÜV SÜD Canada Inc. recently hosted an open house for its customers at its testing and certification laboratory in Newmarket, ON this week. Source: TÜV SÜD Canada

