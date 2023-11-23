Thornhill Medical ramps up production of MADM

Toronto-based medical technology OEM Thornhill Medical announced that it is accelerating manufacturing of its mobile anesthesia delivery technology – MADM. The medtech device is aimed at supporting military and humanitarian medical teams who need lighter, compact and more portable medical equipment that can withstand austere, extreme and unpredictable deployment environments.

Approved by both FDA and Health Canada, MADM easily connects to any ventilator to safely and accurately enable gas anesthesia. The lightweight and compact design of MADM make it suitable in more challenging environments such as field hospitals and forward-deployed surgical scenarios. MADM is quick to set up, easy to use, and has a small footprint – exactly what is required when time and space are at a premium and mobility is required.

Weighing 7.1 lbs (excluding battery), MADM is about the size of a 2-slice toaster and can easily be hand-carried or attached to Thornhill Medical’s MOVES SLC integrated life-support system to quickly and efficiently stand up a forward surgical capability.

When MADM is paired with the circle-circuit ventilator and oxygen generator embedded in MOVES SLC,it can reuse gas anesthesia, providing an elegant means to decrease anesthesia consumption. This proprietary MOVES SLC circle-circuit removes the need for large amounts of compressed oxygen that may not be available when facing the tyranny of distance or other logistics challenges.

“We know that surgical care in the far-forward setting needs solutions that promote agility, mobility and are self-sufficient while overcoming contested logistics and supply chain interruptions,” says Lesley Gouldie, president and CEO of Thornhill Medical. “We are also experiencing an increased demand for our MOVES SLC integrated life-support system which is why it is imperative that we are ready to support our combat and humanitarian partners to help save more lives with our companion MADM technology.”