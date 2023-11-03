Presto and T&W Engineering partner to advance wearable brain sensing

Presto Engineering, a European leading expert in application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design and semiconductor engineering and production services and T&W Engineering, the leading in-ear electroencephalogram (EEG) wearable device developer and provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven EEG reading services, announced their collaboration to develop an ASIC for measuring high quality, multi-channel dry-electrode EEG for next-generation wearable brain sensing.

T&W Engineering has researched and developed in-ear EEG technology for more than 10 years and has published a significant amount of peer-reviewed scientific articles and patents in collaboration with academic and scientific partners. By leveraging the competencies as a spin-out from one of the world’s largest hearing aid manufacturers, T&W Engineering is advancing patient-centric brain sensing by integrating dry-electrodes and advanced miniaturized electronics into a pair of in-ear headphones. The potential applications are vast, with an immediate focus on digital biomarkers for assessment of sleep, epilepsy and neurogenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The development and partnership with Presto, a company recognized for its track-record in the manufacture and supply of ASICs for hearing aids and wearable devices, will enable T&W Engineering to release its new, innovative product with the highest quality and ensure superior patient care.

T&W Engineering’s in-ear EEG technology provides a user-friendly, scalable and long-term sensing solution in the patient’s natural environment. For healthcare providers, the technology enables improved insight in the assessment of brain health.

“Our collaboration with T&W Engineering is the perfect synergy of our respective strengths. Without leveraging T&W Engineering’s expertise in wall-to-wall design of medical products, combined with Presto’s capabilities in semiconductor design, industrialization, production test and supply chain management, such breakthrough innovation will be difficult to hit the market first-time right. Releasing exceptional and innovative ASICs is what we strive for,” said According Cedric Mayor, CEO, Presto Engineering.