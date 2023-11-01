PASQAL and Université de Sherbrooke strike quantum computing research partnership

PASQAL, a neutral atom quantum computing company, is supporting the Université de Sherbrooke’s Faculty of Engineering with a new quantum processor production site, in addition to a significant donation toward opening a faculty position in Applied Quantum Computing.

As part of this partnership, PASQAL is setting up a facility to manufacture quantum processors at Espace Quantique 1 of DistriQ – Quantum Innovation Zone in Sherbrooke, Canada. In this new flagship installation, PASQAL Canada will produce hardware for the North American market to accelerate the adoption of neutral atom quantum computing in the region.

PASQAL is also making a contribution of $500,000 to a full-time non-tenure-track position at the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. This contribution will be matched by Canadian federal and/or provincial granting agencies, such as Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Alliance program, and the Regroupements sectoriels de recherche industrielle au Québec.

The selected Chair holder will lead the development of neutral atom quantum software solutions for industry by finding the most direct paths to deliver business value and quantum advantage.