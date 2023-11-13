Nexperia and Mitsubishi Electric partner on discrete SiC MOSFETs

Nexperia has entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to jointly develop silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs. This collaboration will see Nexperia and Mitsubishi Electric, both leading companies in their respective industries, join forces to push the energy efficiency and performance of SiC wide bandgap semiconductors to the next level, while also responding to the rapidly growing demand for high efficiency discrete power semiconductors.

Mitsubishi Electric’s power semiconductor products help its customers to realize significant energy savings in a range of segments, including automotive, home appliances, industrial equipment and traction motors. It has a proven reputation as an industry leader in the provision of reliable and high-performance SiC modules. These devices are employed in Japan’s acclaimed high-speed Shinkansen trains which are celebrated for their unsurpassed levels of efficiency, safety, and reliability.

Nexperia has decades of experience in component development, production and qualification. Building on its reputation as a reliable, high-volume provider of silicon semiconductors for basic commercial applications, Nexperia now also offers high-quality wide bandgap devices designed to meet the growing demand for highly efficient and reliable power semiconductors. With its European heritage and global customer base in sectors ranging from automotive and industrial to mobile and consumer applications it is a leading expert in discrete device packaging.

“This mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Electric represents a significant stride in Nexperia’s silicon carbide journey” according to Mark Roeloffzen, SVP & general manager business group bipolar discretes at Nexperia. “Mitsubishi Electric has a strong track record as a supplier of technically proven SiC devices and modules. We will certainly generate positive synergies between both companies – ultimately enabling our customers to deliver highly energy efficient products in the industrial, automotive or consumer markets they serve.”