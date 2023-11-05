Newark expands its interconnect solutions

Newark has announced a significant expansion of its interconnect product portfolio to its distribution listings. This strategic initiative introduces an impressive selection of high-quality interconnect solutions from industry leaders, providing customers with a broader spectrum of cutting-edge products. Notable brands, including TE Connectivity, Molex, Amphenol, Harting, Phoenix Contact, Anderson Power Products, Aptiv, and Alpha Wire, have contributed to this extensive range.

The expanded interconnect range encompasses a diverse selection of products, from connectors to cables, designed to address a wide range of applications. Key features of these interconnect products include industry-leading quality, reliability, and performance, ensuring seamless connectivity, enhanced durability, and compatibility across various industries, including electronics manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, and renewable energy.