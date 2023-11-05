Generic selectors
Mouser partners with Siemens on industrial automation solutions

EP&T Magazine   

Automation / Robotics Electronics Supply Chain automation distribution industrial supply Chain

Mouser Electronics Inc. has reached a distribution agreement with Siemens, a global leader in industrial automation. Siemens’ operations encompass factory automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, rail transport solutions, as well as health technology and digital healthcare services. Mouser will be stocking parts from Siemens in a variety of product categories, including networking devices, human-machine interface (HMI) solutions, circuit protection and power supplies.

“Siemens is a world-renowned leader of industrial automation solutions, and we’re excited to offer their innovative products, technologies and services to our line card for customers,” said Jeff Newell, senior vice president of products for Mouser. “We look forward to a successful, long-term partnership.”

 

