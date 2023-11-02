Generic selectors
LEMO updates its website

Stephen Law   

Electronics

LEMO, global designer and manufacturer of custom connection and cable solutions, has launched its brand-new website, designed to enhance the online journey for customers.

“Our commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction has led us to revamp our digital presence,” read a company issued media release.

Source: Lemo

Featuring a “fresh look”, along with revised content and user-friendly features, the upgraded platform delivers a sleek, intuitive interface that simplifies navigation, making it easier than ever for users to explore LEMO products, while staying informed about the firm’s latest updates. The online experience has been optimized and the new product search functions, customers can easily browse LEMO’s extensive catalogue of solutions and find exactly what they are looking for, responding to each unique customer need.

All LEMO products have been precisely detailed to support complex customer requests, including descriptions which highlight the benefits of any product range.

