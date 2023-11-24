Kingston Technology remains top DRAM module supplier

Kingston Technology Company Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, has been ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world, according to the latest rankings by revenue from analyst firm TrendForce. Kingston retains its number 1 position with an estimated 78.12% market share on USD $13.5B revenue.

TrendForce states DRAM module sales in 2022 saw a 4.6% YoY decline across the industry. Kingston’s revenue showed a slight decrease but held its position as the global leader for the 20th consecutive year.

“This milestone not only reaffirms Kingston’s dominant presence in the market but also underscores the company’s resilience and significance within the industry, as we now proudly maintain our top position for the 20th consecutive year.”

According to the report, the world’s top five memory module houses accounted for 90% of total sales in 2022 with Kingston maintaining its dominant market share of 78.12%. Consumer buying trends for electronic products took a hit from high inflation but Kingston’s robust brand scale along with its comprehensive product supply chain limited its decline, keeping it firmly at the top of market share rankings.