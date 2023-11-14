Global Semiconductor Alliance unveils award nominees

Awards to be presented at the GSA awards celebration on Dec. 7

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) has announced its 2023 award nominees. The prestigious awards will be presented at GSA’s Awards Celebration on Dec. 7th. This year’s program will commemorate the accomplishments of both companies and individuals within the semiconductor industry.

The Awards Celebration will recognize those that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, innovation, execution and future opportunity. The nominees will be honored for their achievements in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.

The 2023 Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award recipient is Dr. Rick (Lih Shyng) Tsai, CEO and Vice Chairman of MediaTek.

The award categories and nominees (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Rising Women of Influence Award

Hui Peng Koh, VP & GM Fab Management, GlobalFoundries

Rozi Roufoogaran, Sr. Director of RFIC Engineering, NXP Semiconductors

Johanna Swan, Intel Fellow, Director of Package Research and Systems Solutions in

Components Research within Technology Development, Intel Corporation

Thy Tran, VP, Global Frontend Procurement, Micron Technology, Inc.

Start-Up to Watch Award

AmberSemi

Celestial AI

Lightelligence

SiMa.ai

Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award

Astera Labs

Cerebras Systems

SiFive

Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Award

(Achieving $100 to $500 Million in Annual Sales)

Ambarella

Credo Technology Group

Rambus

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award

(Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales)

Lattice Semiconductor

MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor

Wolfspeed

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award

(Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales)

Allegro MicroSystems

Monolithic Power Systems

Silicon Labs

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award

(Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales)

AMD

NVIDIA

STMicroelectronics

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award

(Achieving Up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales)

Lattice Semiconductor

MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.

Melexis

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award

(Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales)

Broadcom

NVIDIA

STMicroelectronics

Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award

(Chosen by managing director Quinn Bolton of Needham & Company, LLC)

Credo Technology Group

Lattice Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor

Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award

(Chosen by managing director Mark Lipacis of Jefferies, LLC)

MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.

onsemi

Rambus

Outstanding Asia Pacific Semiconductor Company Award

MediaTek

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Semiconductor

Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics

GSA Awards Celebration

