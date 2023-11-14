Global Semiconductor Alliance unveils award nominees
EP&T MagazineElectronics Semiconductors awards GSA semi semiconductors
Awards to be presented at the GSA awards celebration on Dec. 7
The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) has announced its 2023 award nominees. The prestigious awards will be presented at GSA’s Awards Celebration on Dec. 7th. This year’s program will commemorate the accomplishments of both companies and individuals within the semiconductor industry.
The Awards Celebration will recognize those that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, innovation, execution and future opportunity. The nominees will be honored for their achievements in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.
The 2023 Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award recipient is Dr. Rick (Lih Shyng) Tsai, CEO and Vice Chairman of MediaTek.
The award categories and nominees (in alphabetical order) are as follows:
Rising Women of Influence Award
- Hui Peng Koh, VP & GM Fab Management, GlobalFoundries
- Rozi Roufoogaran, Sr. Director of RFIC Engineering, NXP Semiconductors
- Johanna Swan, Intel Fellow, Director of Package Research and Systems Solutions in
- Components Research within Technology Development, Intel Corporation
- Thy Tran, VP, Global Frontend Procurement, Micron Technology, Inc.
Start-Up to Watch Award
- AmberSemi
- Celestial AI
- Lightelligence
- SiMa.ai
Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award
- Astera Labs
- Cerebras Systems
- SiFive
Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving $100 to $500 Million in Annual Sales)
- Ambarella
- Credo Technology Group
- Rambus
Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales)
- Lattice Semiconductor
- MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.
- Nordic Semiconductor
- Wolfspeed
Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales)
- Allegro MicroSystems
- Monolithic Power Systems
- Silicon Labs
Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales)
- AMD
- NVIDIA
- STMicroelectronics
Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving Up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales)
- Lattice Semiconductor
- MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.
- Melexis
Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales)
- Broadcom
- NVIDIA
- STMicroelectronics
Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award
(Chosen by managing director Quinn Bolton of Needham & Company, LLC)
- Credo Technology Group
- Lattice Semiconductor
- Navitas Semiconductor
Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award
(Chosen by managing director Mark Lipacis of Jefferies, LLC)
- MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.
- onsemi
- Rambus
Outstanding Asia Pacific Semiconductor Company Award
- MediaTek
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Samsung Semiconductor
Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics
GSA Awards Celebration
The GSA Awards Celebration is the industry’s premier annual event attracting more than 1500 leaders to celebrate the accomplishments of this industry and honor the best performing companies and top leaders. Each year the GSA recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, strategy, execution, and future opportunity. The celebration honors the achievements of semiconductor companies in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.
Advertisement
Print this page