Florida EMS acquires component refurbisher

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Production / Materials Contract Manufacturing component contract manufacturing refurbishing

Jabil attains Retronix to advance circular economy initiatives

Jabil Inc., a St.Petersburg FL-based contract manufacturer has successfully acquired Retronix, service providers in the reclamation and refurbishment of electronic components.

“We are thrilled to welcome Retronix to the Jabil family,” said Frank McKay, chief procurement and supply chain officer at Jabil. “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to our customers’ and our own environmental initiatives. As a trusted partner to many global brands, Jabil feels a strong sense of responsibility to not just support sustainability for ourselves, but to shepherd our customers towards decarbonization solutions like this — the reuse and recycling of electronic components.”

For 30 years, Retronix has been a market leader in component recovery, reballing, retinning, and component authenticity testing services. The deal adds exclusive technologies to Jabil’s portfolio while maintaining security, quality, and certification standards. These services enable the safe extraction of embedded valuable components from printed circuit boards (pcbs) and other electronics to minimize waste, create new value channels, and mitigate future component obsolescence.

Retronix sets itself apart by offering the unique Laser Reballing service, an advanced process delivering multiple advantages for High Reliability applications. This technique eliminates the necessity for a reflow, thus mitigating potential harm to the Ball Grid Array (BGA) components and adjacent regions. By reducing thermal stress, it safeguards the component’s integrity and aids in extending its lifespan. Retronix also caters to an array of component preparation services such as component retinning, component recovery, and authenticity verification. (Photo: Business Wire)

The deal adds to Jabil’s current circular economy services including reverse supply chain management, medical device reprocessing, recycled packaging, and emission reductions. It strengthens Jabil’s mission to offer sustainable options to its customers who are increasing the use of electronics in “smart” products like electronic vehicles, home appliances, medical devices and even packaged goods.

“Like Jabil, Retronix works with leading brands across industries such as telecommunications, defense, automotive, and healthcare. Now, these services will be available to Jabil customers, and together, we will strengthen the circular economy,” said Jed Pecchioli, vice president of supply chain at Jabil. “Being a part of Jabil will make an impact on sustainable manufacturing. From product design to end-of-life, our common goal is to squeeze every bit of life out of every material and reduce electronic waste.”

