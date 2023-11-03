Fibox expands Canadian presence with strategic partnerships

Fibox, a global leader in polycarbonate UL and cUL Listed NEMA type enclosures for instrumentation and control applications, has announced a strategic partnership with two Canadian manufacturer’s rep firms: KM Roberts & Associates Ltd. and Heritage Sales & Marketing Group. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Fibox, strengthening the company’s commitment to service and support for Canadian customers.

Founded in 1973, KM Roberts & Associates Ltd., based in British Columbia, has a long history in the electrical industry. Focusing on introducing innovative products and providing exceptional customer service, the group serves as a local factory sales contact, offering training, field sales assistance, and support to distributor partners. KM Roberts & Associates Ltd. also collaborates with consultants and offers technical assistance, making them a vital addition to the Fibox team.

Heritage Sales & Marketing Group, established in Ontario in 2015 by industry veteran Jack Eva, brings extensive expertise and a robust network of contacts. Covering the entire province of Ontario, Heritage Sales & Marketing Group boasts well-trained sales professionals located strategically in key markets. Their commitment to accurate market reporting and superior customer service perfectly aligns with Fibox’s mission to offer high-quality products and excellent support to Canadian customers.

“Fibox is excited to welcome KM Roberts & Associates Ltd. and Heritage Sales & Marketing Group to our network,” said Paul Lomax, General Manager at Fibox USA. “Our strategic partnerships with these two reputable firms represent our dedication to providing ‘feet on the street’ to our Canadian customers. We understand the importance of having local experts who can offer exceptional service and support, and we believe that these partnerships will greatly benefit our customers in Canada.”