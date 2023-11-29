Festo unveils web-based electronics training system

Festo, a German-based manufacturer of components, systems and controls for process and industrial automation, has launched a web-based electronics training system designed to streamline electronics skills development in universities, vocational and technical schools.

The innovative learning solution called Electeo is a turnkey educational platform that recreates a modern electronics lab with digital tools. Compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems, Electeo supports electronics concepts in mechatronics, automation, and instrumentation & control, plus more.

“Festo takes pride in keeping educators and students at the forefront of technology and career training,” said Dan Rodriguez, sales director for Festo Didactic North America. “Given the speed of advancement in the field of electronics, we knew it was time for an upgraded approach to electronics skills development. Electeo does exactly that – it’s the forward-thinking, user-friendly training solution every modern electronics lab needs.”

The rapidly evolving electronics industry requires a fresh approach to electronics education and training, as the internet of things and communication technology have spurred innovation, leading to the development of smaller, more efficient and interconnected devices and systems, according to Rodriguez. Over the years, electronics has evolved toward a software-oriented approach. This digitalization necessitates curriculum changes, and an increasing number of students from diverse backgrounds now require electronics skills, placing added pressure on educators.

Ready-to-use curriculum

Turnkey courses are at the heart of the learning experience with Electeo, focused on hands-on experimentation and introducing theory in a straightforward manner. Learning objectives are clearly defined and supported by relevant activities. The courses are also designed to expedite lesson planning and allow for self-paced, autonomous learning.

A certain number of courses will be available upon launch (topics marked with a *); the others will follow. And more will be developed to cover motor electronics, digital electronics, industrial electronics, and telecommunication electronics.