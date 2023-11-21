Electronic Products & Technology

ERA hosts charitable toy drive event

Distribution channel members donate to Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital

Members of the electronics industry distribution channels gathered in the greater Toronto area last week to nosh and network, while giving to the Hospital for Sick Kids.

The Canadian branch of the Electronics Representatives Association (ERA) hosted the ‘November 2 Remember’ event at the Ice Cream Patio restaurant in Woodbridge ON, collecting unwrapped toys, books or electronic devices donated by industry members attending.

Source: ERA Canada

